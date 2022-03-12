Area, state trending toward pandemic pause

Indiana is turning more and more blue – another sign that COVID-19 is waning.

In the state Department of Health's weekly color-coded map tracking COVID-19, 56 counties have turned blue, the lowest category for spread of the virus. Those counties include Allen County and every other northeast Indiana county but two – LaGrange and Wabash.

Those two, and the rest of the state's counties – 36 in all – are in yellow, the second lowest. And there's not a speck of red, or even orange, the two top categories, to be found.

The map released this week reflects at least a pandemic pause in the last two weeks – a time that also has seen the lifting of mandatory masks in Fort Wayne city-owned government buildings and the end of Gov. Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 emergency orders.

Indiana's map also coincides with a new federal system – also color coded – to help people make decisions about their COVID-19 risk.

In the state's system, blue means there are less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents and the percentage of people testing positive in the last seven days is less than 5% of all people tested.

Like other categories, blue has two tiers. If one or the other measurement is in a different category blue status can have an upper tier trending toward yellow, the next most-serious status. All blue counties are in the upper tier of blue this week.

For example, Allen County's cases per 100,000 stand at 24, which would qualify it for yellow. But its positivity rate is 3.5%, and falling, placing the county in blue.

A county must remain in a lower category for two weeks to move down to it. The map is also a lagging indicator, as it is issued on Wednesdays by 5 p.m. but based on data from the week ending the previous Sunday.

The federal map, developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has three colors based on community conditions. Allen County, and most of Indiana, is in green, the lowest category.

“The CDC website (map) lists COVID-19 community levels by county, along with recommendations,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner.

Health officials say the CDC's nationwide map can be helpful to people who are traveling.

Precautions for the CDC's “low” level include staying up-to-date with vaccinations. That is defined as having had one or two initial shots, depending on the vaccine, plus a booster when eligible. Green also means getting tested if you develop symptoms, according to the CDC.

The site does not universally recommend masks, saying instead that a person can choose to wear one at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask, the site counsels, and a mask may be required on public transportation and in some local conditions.

Those who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease should take steps to learn more about how to protect themselves even in “low” areas, the CDC advises.

The CDC map's other two categories are yellow for medium risk and orange for high risk. The site is at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html.

All of northeast Indiana is in green as of Friday.

Allen County reported 108 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in the week ending Friday, for a total of 103,986 cases and 1,127 deaths.

Indiana on Friday reported 380 new cases and 37 new deaths, for a total of 1,686,671 cases and 22,262 confirmed deaths plus 902 deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test.

