County's 2021 report touts 'ongoing success'

The Allen County commissioners shared their plans for 2022 and reflected on 2021 in their annual report released Friday.

Allen County had a good year in 2021 despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners said in the report's introduction. The county broke its previous building permit record last year with $2.1 billion in construction, which the commissioners said is “a clear indication of Allen County's ongoing success and economic recovery.”

“We answered these challenges head on all while producing results and delivering on our ambitious vision and bold goals for the county,” the commissioners' message said.

This year, the commissioners plan to assist with economic projects “to foster another $2 billion in development,” the report says. The commissioners will also help out with expansion efforts along U.S. 30.

Another focus will be implementing the best ways to use the county's $73 million in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Commissioner Therese Brown has said a lot of thought is going into how to use the federal dollars because it needs to be used correctly and in the most effective ways.

The federal government has specific parameters on how the funding can be spent to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Approved uses include providing hazard pay for eligible workers, replacing revenue affected by the pandemic and making needed investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The commissioners will continue to address alternatives to the Allen County Jail's structure. This process started with a public hearing two weeks ago to review possible alternatives to building a new jail.

The jail has experienced overcrowding in the past and will continue to do so as the county grows, officials have warned. A new jail would cost $300 million while expanding the jail vertically would cost about $25 million.

Other goals for this year include planning the move of the Youth Services Center, completing the next 25 miles of chip-and-seal roads in the county and continuing the preparation of property at Carrol and Lima roads for development.

The report includes details of projects completed by several departments, including planning services, facility maintenance, highway, building, environmental management, parks and law enforcement. The 20-page annual report is available online at allencounty.us/annual-reports.

