Lutheran doc reflects on pandemic

Dr. Eustace S. Fernandes has been at it for two years now.

It started in late November 2019, he recalls. Fernandes and other Lutheran Health Network colleagues began having weekly meetings to assess the threat of a viral pneumonia that was starting to cause concern in China.

They were pondering how patient volume might increase, along with the potential severity of the disease. As more clusters of the atypical pneumonia were reported, meetings intensified at Lutheran. Sometimes, the gatherings were daily.

“We realized that the scope of the problem was going to be enormous,” said Fernandes, who specializes in pulmonology and has been with Lutheran 15 years.

The source of that problem was COVID-19. The virus quickly became part of daily conversations beyond just health care workers and on March 11 two years ago was declared a global pandemic.

Fernandes, who works in intensive care for Lutheran, said he's treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients since 2020. And he's seen extremes – from at least one remarkable recovery to sad goodbyes.

One night when Fernandes was called in to work, the first patient he encountered in the intensive care unit was a male in his 40s. He realized it was an acquaintance. The man spent more than six weeks on a ventilator. His kidneys began to fail and he required dialysis.

“He came close to dying several times,” Fernandes said.

The man has since recovered. Today, he's able to ride a bike.

But outcomes were tragic in two other cases Fernandes shared, when asked about the worst of COVID-19.

One involved a male health care worker who suffered extensive lung damage from coronavirus. Fernandes first encountered the individual in the fall of 2020 – before a vaccine was available. The two stayed in communication through the ups and downs of the individual's battle with COVID-19, calling or texting each other three to four times a week – until the individual died in early 2021.

“To me, that was personally very heartbreaking,” Fernandes said.

He's seen COVID-19 cause heartbreak for others, too, like another acquaintance whose wife contracted the virus. The spouse watched as his wife struggled to breath. The love the couple shared was evident, Fernandes said, making what he was observing as the doctor “kind of beautiful and painful at the same time.”

Eventually, the ill effects of the virus grew stronger. Fernandes recalls one day being at the bedside of the woman. He was on the right; the husband was on her left. They both were holding the woman's hands. And Fernandes vividly remembers the moment he had to tell the spouse to prepare for the worst.

“It's a difficult thing because many things happen unexpectedly in the COVID ICU, so you kind of have to be prepared to have those conversations every day,” Fernandes said.

That woman died in the spring of last year.

Fernandes, who said he has never tested positive for COVID-19, describes himself as a person of faith. He said the pandemic helped him realize the limits of science, and that's when faith takes over. The first six months of the pandemic were most draining. He and others on his team committed to working at least 84 hours a week.

“I prepared myself with prayer every day, that I would have patience with everybody, that I would make good decisions,” Fernandes said.

“Everybody was just sort of running on fumes,” he said, “and it was really a time to just let grace and mercy guide us.”

Fernandes was part of the medical team attending to Rhonda Culbertson, who contracted the virus within the first year of the pandemic. She initially noticed chills, developed a fever and eventually breathing problems that landed her on a ventilator for two weeks. Culbertson, a registered nurse, has recovered. But to this day, she's still not sure why she got so sick – having had no underlying risk factors.

“I feel very blessed that I don't have the long-term effects that so many people have had,” said Culbertson, 64, who first shared her COVID-19 story with The Journal Gazette last year.

Follow-up scans to evaluate her lungs eventually showed they were “pretty much back to normal,” Culbertson said.

She appreciates the support of Fernandes and others along her journey.

“I remember him saying you're better. You're doing well. And God must still have things for you to do,” Culbertson said. “I just know he took really good care of me.'

If there's anything to be learned from the pandemic, Fernandes said it's important to keep the politics at bay. Finding the best therapy and treatments and the ability of health care professionals to provide answers to patients was “always clouded by politics,” which led to suspicion and doubt.

“Scientific research and rebuilding public trust in health will be a big challenge,” Fernandes said.

He also thinks it will be vital to explore “unintended consequences,” particularly for older people and those with mental health issues like schizophrenia and children as social distancing to help limit the spread of coronavirus became the norm.

