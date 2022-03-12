Subdivision near GM put on hold

The Allen County commissioners delayed a decision Friday on rezoning 77 acres for a subdivision near General Motors in hopes the next update to the county's comprehensive plan will offer more guidance.

The Allen County Plan Commission gave a unanimous do-not-pass recommendation for the 207-lot subdivision from Cedar Grove Development LLC, which is proposed for the east side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road. Commissioner Nelson Peters, who is a member of the plan commission, was not present for that vote.

The area, southeast of the Interstate 69-Lafayette Center Road interchange, is mostly agricultural with some homes on individual properties. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said some of the homeowners are worried about the development interfering with their farms. Roanoke Baptist Church, which includes a private school, is just north of the proposed subdivision.

Four opposing neighbors spoke at the plan commission's public hearing in February, and Wood said the complaints included stormwater issues and bringing 207 homes' worth of traffic to Feighner Road.

The planning department prepared positive and negative findings, but Wood said it ultimately “couldn't find a clear encouragement of a subdivision of this density in that area.”

Peters said he understood the comments, but he's seen other developments in rural areas succeed.

“How do you reconcile that versus things like Azbury Park and others that were done in the past that seem to be thriving now that seemed to have sprung up out of nowhere?” he asked.

The situations are different, Wood said.

Azbury Park is in an area north of General Motors that shouldn't be used for industrial uses, opening it up for residential development, Wood said.

“That area, while it is very close, it is different in character than this area currently is now,” Wood said.

Commissioner Therese Brown said the plan commission's decision seems contradictory considering it chose not to give a recommendation on an industrial development in the same area as Cedar Grove last year.

Wood said the decision is a big one because it will determine how the area is developed in the future. If the subdivision is approved, more subdivisions will likely follow.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is currently evaluating the county, Wood said, and the area in question has been identified as a possible site for high-value industrial or commercial development.

“Where does that put this board to even remotely make a decision that sets in stone for the future of other things that come down the pipeline?” Brown asked. “I don't know if my fellow commissioners feel the same way, but I don't know what to do here.”

Commissioner Rich Beck agreed, saying the commissioners are not county planners with the expertise to decide.

“We could set a wheel in motion that can never be reversed with this decision,” he said, “and yet in 120 days, it could be diametrically opposed to what that plan is saying.”

The commissioners asked when the updated comprehensive plan would be released in a draft form that could help. Patrick Rew, senior planner, suggested not making “any kind of decision” based on the drafted plan.

“My guess is there will be significant changes to that from its original public draft form until adoption, which at this point, I think we are looking at August or September as a time frame – maybe October,” he said.

The commissioners and planners discussed the options moving forward. If the rezoning failed, it would be a year before developers could bring the request back to the county.

But if the request was sent back to the plan commission, it could come back in six months or less, Rew said.

Wood said the decision could also be delayed if the developer withdraws it. She asked that the planning department be given time to look into the legalities of the various options.

The commissioners unanimously approved holding the request for 30 days.

