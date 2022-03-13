Sunday, March 13, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for March 13
SPY RUN AVENUE
Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through March 28.
PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE
Closed at Union Chapel Road, Monday through June 17.
LANDIN ROAD
Closed between Powers Street and North River Road in New Haven 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BASS ROAD
Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.
KROEMER ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through March 25.
NOTESTINE ROAD
Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story