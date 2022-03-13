Road restrictions for March 13

SPY RUN AVENUE

Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through March 28.

PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE

Closed at Union Chapel Road, Monday through June 17.

LANDIN ROAD

Closed between Powers Street and North River Road in New Haven 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

BASS ROAD

Closed between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road through Sept. 16.

KROEMER ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through March 25.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.