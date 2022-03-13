Kids ignore snow, cold, go for green at St. Pat's event

The families who attended Saturday’s Get Green Fest said freezing temperatures and snow flurries weren’t enough to make them skip the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration near downtown Fort Wayne.

Some participated in the annual 5K in the morning, others watched local firefighters dye the St. Marys River green, while still others signed up for the Lucky Charms eating contest later in the afternoon.

But the party’s most popular attraction – as it usually is – was the Gold Coin Hunt.

Groups of area kids, broken up into age brackets, waited eagerly near a Fort Wayne Fire Department truck, while a firefighter dressed as a leprechaun tossed coins from the top of the extended ladder. Misty breath mixed with snowflakes buffeted sideways from the blowing wind as the kids waited for word from Union President Jeremy Bush.

After a bit of teasing, the kids were released to scramble and collect as many coins as they could, while their parents laughed and filmed the fracas on their phones.

In all, about $250 in coins were dropped, Bush said.

Although they typically attend every year, Jessie Scott’s family almost didn’t come this year because of the wind and snow. But Scott said when her three kids – Jaxson, 14, Jaylene, 12, and Jazmyn, 8 – found out that the Gold Coin Hunt was still happening, “they threw on their clothes,” and raced out the door without bothering to stop for breakfast.

“We’re hardcore here,” she said, laughing.

Although they weren’t sure just how much they’d snagged, each held up a bag sagging with coins. “I told them if they managed to get more than $1, I would double it,” their mom said.

Up next was the Lucky Charms contest, and both Jaxson and Jaylene said they were looking forward to participating. Jazmyn wasn’t so sure.

“I like Lucky Charms, but I don’t eat that fast,” she said with a smile.

Bush said he was happy that guests didn’t let the weather discourage them from attending the 2022 event, which marked the March festival’s return after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 concerns.

“We get so much support throughout the year, it’s our way to put on a community event where things are free; they don’t have to worry about coming out here and being charged any money for the events,” he said, adding that the firefighters union partners with Hoosier Lottery and Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union to sponsor the festival.

“It’s been a blast,” Bush said, “and we’re just thankful we’ve been able to put on the event.”