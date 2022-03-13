Model trains connect with kids

A line of people waited for the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to open Saturday morning, there to see The Great Train Connection and its model trains and memorabilia.

Nate Cardelli, the conservatory's general manager, estimated the crowd at about two times the average Saturday attendance, partially because snow and cold made people want to stay indoors.

“If it was Christmas, this would be usual,” he said. “For this time of year, it's definitely exciting for us.”

Most children, and some adults, were captivated by the model train exhibit. Locomotives included 1970s-style diesels and steam engines pulling replicas of passenger trains, the 1976 Bicentennial American Freedom Train and boxcars with sports team logos.

The trains chugged through miniature landscapes of large industrial cities, a 1950s lumberyard and a replica of Monroeville 100 years ago, scenes created by members of Three Rivers and Indiana Northern, or TRAIN.

The landscapes are members' modules that link together to form a circular track, said Max Blank, TRAIN program manager. The results can be 50 feet in diameter.

Train buff John Herber of Bloomington and his wife, Melanie Herber, made the train show a stop for their weekend visit. Besides enjoying the exhibit, he was getting technical contacts and information from TRAIN members. Melanie Herber said they plan to unpack his old trains and create a setup in a spare room at home.

Teaching and encouraging model railroading, especially for kids, is why TRAIN participates in public events, Blank said. The hobby has changed with technology. The group keeps up on innovations and lets the public know about them.

Awhile ago, model trains on the same track were all controlled by one device, increasing or decreasing speed by the amount of electricity, TRAIN member Matt Seymore said. Now hobbyists use apps to control engines individually. The apps can manage speed, different braking styles and activate steam puffs, whistles and bells.

Because of the apps, Seymore can share his hobby of eight years with his 6-year-old son, Robbie, who does not have arms. Robbie was controlling trains Saturday with his feet by using an iPad. Seymore said his son has become an aficionado full of railroad information.

The latest technology has increased the hobby's cost, however. Model engines now sell for up to $700, and individual train cars can go for $60.

“It's not your grandpa's train set anymore,” Seymour said.

In other rooms at the event, the Three Rivers Railroad Heritage Council had displays and photos of old equipment: train lanterns, spikes and telegraph equipment. The Hoosier Heartland Trolley Co. created a display of its efforts to refurbish Indiana trolleys and keep them in state.

Blane Ryan, a Purdue Extension master gardener and TRAIN member, piloted a G scale train on a track winding through potted plants, representing a garden. The G scale is the largest type of hobby train and the only one suitable for all kinds of weather, he said.

Cardelli said there's a tradition of model trains in gardens, and the Botanical Conservatory's Great Train Connection goes back about 15 years. It was dormant for a few years but returned in 2019 because of trains' increased popularity with children.

Julian Diaz, 8, of Fort Wayne is one of the new enthusiasts and was knowledgeable enough to point out a roundhouse to his mother, Susana Diaz, and explain how it worked.

She said Julian has always been into trains, starting with Thomas the Tank Engine when he was younger. Julian was equally enthusiastic about the scenery the trains traveled through.

jwolf@jg.net