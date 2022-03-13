Mural paints viral picture

With a quick glance at the colorful wall art, you'll notice two angels kneeling and three people gathered – their hands clasped in prayer.

Round balls with protruding spikes dot the top of the intentionally busy scene. The balls are blue but still obviously – and perhaps painfully – symbolic of a virus most people are weary of.

The art also depicts numerous people wearing masks, including a woman preparing to get stuck with a needle – reflecting a vaccination that became widely available last year. The preventive medicine made it easier for many people to start gathering again with less hesitancy.

The varied images that span an almost 8-foot-by-8-foot COVID-19 mural are part of a creation by Jason O'Connell, a Parkview Health registered nurse.

Photos of the mural posted to Parkview's Facebook page on the Feb. 25 installation day drew more than 1.2 million clicks in less than a week. Of those, almost 800 were a thumbs up – or “like” – and nearly 420 people clicked the red heart emoji for “love.” Other posts to Parkview's Facebook page during that same period of late February and early March drew anywhere from a few dozen engagement clicks to a few hundred.

O'Connell says response to the commemorative mural has been overwhelmingly positive, even though he wondered at times whether it would resonate.

“When I was painting it, I was like, 'Oh, I hope someone likes this,'” O'Connell, 51, said during an interview this month.

A few people told him they came to tears after viewing the mural, which includes an empty bed and a cemetery.

“It's such a strong image because you see a picture of an empty bed and you think, 'Oh, someone was in that bed, and now they're not,' ” O'Connell said.

That's the reality of a public health pandemic: Lives changed and lives lost.

O'Connell has been a Parkview employee 15 years. Creating artwork? “As long as I can remember,” he said, adding that his mother was an oil painter and so was her father.

The Parkview COVID-19 mural isn't O'Connell's first public exhibit. He has done work for sale through Gallery K on Broadway. He's even had other artwork on display within Parkview Health.

With this recent project, O'Connell said, he was inspired by other muralists, including through a YouTube documentary.

“There were a few nights where all night long I just laid in bed and could not sleep, and all that was in my mind was mural,” he said.

O'Connell pitched his interest in creating a mural to Mike GeRue, chief operating officer of the Parkview Heart Institute. They discussed how the mural could “depict the health system's journey” through the pandemic, Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said.

The wall space where the COVID-19 mural hangs has been used for various art and exhibits. Most recently, it held an educational exhibit from Science Central.

O'Connell said he relied on photos he arranged to guide the images he would paint. The mural includes 47 faces, he said, and Parkview's firmest request was to ensure at least one image depicting people praying.

About $2,000 was spent to develop the mural, which included the custom-sized canvases that O'Connell had to build from a kit, Brigle said through email. Parkview intends the mural to be permanent. And O'Connell sees the enduring potential.

“I would hope the meaning and inspiration of the piece would outlast the material,” he said in a statement. “It speaks of history, teamwork and dedication.”

He recalls the sometimes unsettling and draining days of being thrust into a pandemic that has now claimed more than 1,125 lives just in Allen County. Multiple times since coronavirus entered daily conversations two years ago this month, physicians, hospital administrators and elected officials warned about the strain on health care workers.

“We were pushed physically, mentally and spiritually throughout the crisis,” O'Connell said. “I tried to depict these struggles.”

But even amid the struggles, there was occasional hope. And so O'Connell tried to reflect that, too, such as in one part of the mural that depicts people at a lake fishing.

“This is a unique time for humankind, in that we are all looking forward to and longing for a return to normal,” O'Connell said. “The last (mural) panel speaks of that hope, the hope for normal.”

