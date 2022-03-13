Pandemic: 2 years later

Imagine the population of New Haven. Then add the populations of Huntertown and Woodburn. Then imagine they all disappear.

That's the fatal toll COVID-19 has taken in Indiana since the start of the global pandemic two years ago. By the end of last week, about 23,000 Hoosiers had died.

Now, imagine the population of Indianapolis. Plus Fort Wayne. Plus South Bend, Evansville, Gary, Lafayette and Bloomington.

That's how many positive COVID-19 test results have been reported in Indiana – roughly 1.7 million. Some individuals might have tested positive more than once. But roughly 25%, or 1 in 4 state residents, have been caught by the virus.

The numbers come from the Regenstrief Institute, an Indianapolis research consortium of university experts who have been tracking various aspects of the pandemic since 2020.

The first case of COVID-19 in Indiana was reported March 5, 2020. Two weeks later on March 19, when cases jumped and what was believed the state's first death had been announced, Gov. Eric Holcomb had declared a state of emergency and the pandemic was in full stride.

'Difficult to predict'

Now, the pandemic's case and death totals are a bit like looking in a rear-view mirror, said Dr. Brian Dixon, Regenstrief researcher. When it comes to COVID-19, he said, the past – or even the present – doesn't necessarily predict the future.

But what will that future look like? It's a question national, state and local health experts are trying to answer now, as it seems someone has pushed “pause” on the pandemic.

But, the experts say, the future won't look exactly like the past because of the pandemic's lessons so far.

Last week, new cases and deaths in Indiana were at their lowest since mid-June and early July 2021 – before the start of surges driven by the delta and omicron variants.

“Certainly, in the short term, we're going to see our numbers go down, which is good,” Dixon said. “But I think what we've seen over the past two years is a pattern – that COVID-19 ramps up in the fall, ... and then goes down in the spring and summertime.”

That's like other respiratory viruses, including the flu, he said. But the wild card is that experts “don't know if there's the emergence of another variant,” Dixon said.

“That could put a wrinkle in our predictions,” he said – and all bets could be off.

“COVID-19 has been difficult to predict ever since we were first aware of it,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner. “As a novel virus, it doesn't necessarily follow past patterns that we're used to.”

Sutter said a new omicron subvariant known as BA.2 already has emerged and is estimated to make up more than 10% of recent U.S. cases. But BA.2 “does not appear to be causing large spikes of cases at this point,” he said.

Many experts agree that COVID-19 is likely to become seasonal, like the flu, Sutter said.

“That said,” he added, the COVID-19 virus “will likely remain more infectious and more deadly than influenza each year.”

About 150 Hoosiers die of flu and related illness annually.

Going endemic

Dixon said the future of COVID-19 could depend on a variant's prevalence, ease of transmission, ability to evade vaccines and immune defenses, and its likelihood of causing severe disease.

Still, health officials generally foresee the virus as transitioning from causing a pandemic to being endemic – one of many organisms, such as flu and common cold viruses, that are always circulating among people.

When a virus is endemic, that means it stays in the background but can become worse at certain times, in certain places and in certain populations. But endemic organisms are generally considered routine, preventable, controllable and treatable by the medical community.

Sutter cautioned against thinking endemic means COVID-19 is at an end. But it does mean we're not at the same place we were two years ago or even last year.

Readily available vaccines – plus some degree of natural immunity resulting from infections from which people have recovered – make a big difference.

About 3.7 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated now, state health statistics show.

But that's only part of the story. Just over 56% of state residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated – “far below” the national average of 69%, Sutter said. Indiana now ranks 43rd among states in the percentage of the fully vaccinated, in part because of a deep-seated reluctance to receive the vaccine.

That could leave a reservoir of unvaccinated people for some form of the virus to infect.

“That does put our state at higher risk during future outbreaks,” Sutter said.

Current vaccines have been found safe and effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19 so far. But little is known how the vaccines might work against new variants and subvariants.

Dr. Scott Stienecker, infectious disease physician with Parkview Health, said he expects most future cases in vaccinated people to have mild symptoms.

“Boosters may be needed on occasion, but the ability to prevent hospitalization and severe disease appears durable – more durable than post-infection immunity alone,” he said.

A fourth shot

In upcoming months, health officials said, expect discussion about how long immunity lasts and whether at least some fully vaccinated and boosted people should get another booster shot five or six months after their last boost, as immunity might wane in that time.

“There's currently no recommendation for a fourth shot for most people. As data continues to be collected, it's possible it will be recommended,” Sutter said. He added the current booster's immunity might last longer than that conferred by the original shots.

Some experts already are recommending fourth shots for people with weakened immune systems or those at higher risk because of age or chronic diseases, Dixon said.

A big development expected in the next few months is a vaccine targeted at children younger than 5. The vaccine did not get federal approval in its first attempt, but that might change soon, Dixon said.

“Vaccination continues to be the most effective prevention against COVID-19, and we encourage everyone to follow CDC recommendations and stay up-to-date on shots,” said Dr. Vishal Bhatia, chief medical officer for Lutheran Health Network.

More COVID-19 treatments might soon come on line, Stienecker said.

“We currently have several oral antiviral medications against coronavirus, and data suggests that (their) activity will be durable even against other mutations,” he said.

New treatments will be welcome, Sutter said, because supplies of treatment-oriented monoclonal antibody and antiviral medications have been very limited.

“I expect them to increase this year,” he said.

Future research

Dixon said he expects research will focus on specific aspects of the disease, including symptoms that persist after infection, commonly called long COVID. Vaccine effectiveness in children, pregnant women and infection and mental health concerns are all coming under scrutiny.

Progress also has been made in coming up with a more broadly effective coronavirus vaccine, Stienecker said.

Bhatia and Stienecker said the future will also find hospitals taking a close look at how they handled the pandemic.

“Now that the pressure of COVID is lessened, we are returning to regular operations and looking at our lessons learned,” Stienecker said. “For example, we are moving to horizontal infection control practices, not just looking at COVID-19 or MRSA (methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus) or flu, but what we can do to prevent spread in all situations.”

The possibility of another surge, he said, “needs to be expected and requires ongoing emergency management planning.”

Health officials said they've also learned about how well mitigation factors such as face masks and social distancing work.

Those measures can be pulled out again if situations warrant.

“Two years is longer than I would have expected,” Sutter said of the pandemic, adding he thinks the county's response has been generally successful.

“While the future is always uncertain,” he said, “I do think we are in a new place in our response to COVID-19.”

