City will pay $1.7 million to relocate business

The city will pay more than $1.7 million to relocate a local business to make way for riverfront development.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved Monday the purchase of real estate on North Harrison Street from Schaab Metal Products for $1,726,580. The properties are next to the city’s urban trail and the second phase of riverfront development, which will include a pedestrian-friendly plaza.

Schaab Metal Products is an industrial fabricator of HVAC materials, sheet metal and other supplies, and Jonathan Leist, deputy director of redevelopment, said its operations aren’t compatible with the planned riverfront development. The business also depends on using two storage buildings that it currently leases from the city.

The purchase required the commission’s approval because the $1.7 million price tag is higher than the two required appraisals. Leist said the purchase cost represents the price of relocating the business that has been on North Harrison Street since 1913 to an appropriate location.

The storage buildings will be removed, but Leist said the department doesn't know if the existing Schaab building will be repurposed or demolished.

City Councilman Jason Arp, who is also a member of the redevelopment commission, asked for the appraisal amounts, which Leist said are not public record. Arp and Nathan Hartman, a commission member, tried to ask for the cost of the building a couple of ways, but Leist said he was unsure.

The combined tax assessed values for the properties are $269,000 with the two Schaab buildings that were later combined into one building, according to public records. The land without improvements has a tax assessed value of $19,200.

Leist said the department placed more scrutiny on the cost of the new Schaab property because that influenced the sales cost of the property on Harrison.

“The issue, again, was we had a partner who was not really interested in moving, so the value of the property was less important to them than moving to another location that would allow them to continue to operate,” Leist said.

Christopher Guerin, redevelopment commission president, said this isn’t the first time the city has paid more than the appraised value for property because of its redevelopment plans. He used Harrison Square as an example.

Before the commission voted, Steve Corona said he would support the purchase, but he wants to see the appraisals, even is at a later date. The request passed with a 3-2 vote.

Arp and Hartman opposed the request, saying they didn’t have enough information to make a decision.

“It just seems like the market is moving quick and these appraisals are way under so we’re trying to figure out why and why there’s such a big spread,” Hartman said. “We just didn’t have enough information today to support something like that.”

