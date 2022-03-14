In 'Awe': Saint Francis' Jesters bring game to life

Sara Cozad eagerly returned Sunday to something she missed when the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Saint Francis' Jesters program to adopt a virtual format – the spotlight.

“I (couldn't) wait to be onstage again,” Cozad said after taking her final bow as Luigi, a Nintendo video game character.

The Jesters – a performing arts group of people with intellectual/developmental disabilities – presented their original show, “All in Awe,” Saturday and Sunday in the university's North Campus auditorium.

The audience filled almost every row of seats and was generous with applause and cheers for the 71-member cast's second and final 90-minute performance Sunday afternoon.

The Jesters used music, dance, theater, improvisation, visual art and animation to tell the original story of how historical figure St. Francis helped classic video game characters Mario and Luigi become real.

Director Allison Ballard explained in the program that the theme evolved from a virtual social session last year.

“Jesters described how the COVID pandemic felt like being trapped in a video game where nothing was real,” Ballard wrote.

The Jesters, which serves ages 8 to seniors, resumed meeting in person in September.

Cozad, a longtime participant, said it was fun to be back and to have a lead role, which gave her more stage time than ever.

“I made a good Luigi,” she said, noting people loved the accent she used in portraying him. “He needs to rest now.”

Captioning on a screen overhead helped viewers follow the dialogue and lyrics to songs, including well-known tunes such as “Walking on Sunshine” and original compositions.

“Choir makes us happy,” cast members sang in the first original number. “Choir makes us proud.

“We can sing soft. We can sing loud.”

Several audience members brought flower bouquets for cast members, but only one Jester appeared to have a fan club in the auditorium.

A group from the Redemption House, a transitional home for women, whooped whenever their friend Paul Miller stepped in the spotlight to tell jokes. Some of the women decorated their shirts to spell out “Paul” and others held signs with messages professing their affection for him.

“He likes to call himself the Redemption House mascot,” Executive Director Tomi Cardin said, noting he is well known there.

Supporting Miller at the Jesters performance is tradition, Cardin said, and they celebrate afterward with dinner.

“We just like to spoil him,” she said.

