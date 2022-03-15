City Council asks for reason behind riverfront development price increase

Fort Wayne City Council members implored Community Development officials to come to the next meeting ready to explain an overall increase of $400,000 to the city’s second phase of riverfront development.

The Community Development Division brought a third change order to the meeting Tuesday that would increase the second phase’s costs to $2,844,973.86. The discussion quickly ended when an error in the ordinance was addressed.

The body of the ordinance listed the project's new figure of more than $2.8 million, but the ordinance’s header still listed the original project not-to-exceed figure of $2.4 million. Clerk Lana Keesling suggested an amendment to correct it, and Joe Bonahoom, City Council attorney, said he thought it could be handled with a technical correction instead.

Finance Committee Chairwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, moved to hold the ordinance, which was quickly seconded and then approved unanimously.

“We’ll figure the numbers out and then we’ll come back next week,” Tucker said. “That’s all we have in finance tonight.”

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, warned Townsend to be ready to defend why the project cost has increased “way beyond what it was bid out at.”

When Townsend said she didn’t think that would be a problem, Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he did the math to confirm the change orders and bid add up to $2,844,973.86, which is more than $400,000 above the project’s initial cap.

