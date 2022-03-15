Cost of Rokita trip to Texas border: $2,400

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita's office spent about $2,400 sending two staffers and Rokita to a Texas border briefing in January, new records show.

The costs include flights, gas, a rental car, hotels, a phone charger and a new tire.

Rokita's son was on at least part of the trip, and the attorney general attended a rally by former President Donald Trump while driving back to Indiana.

“There are no taxpayer costs related to his son joining part of the trip. All expenses associated with his son were paid for personally by the attorney general,” said spokeswoman Molly Craft. “The Office of the Attorney General maintains a family friendly office culture that encourages the sharing of work experiences with family, where appropriate, such as job shadowing and event attendance. The Rokita family attends many official functions and accompanies the attorney general on official duties from time to time, as is the case with most elected officials.”

Rokita was one of 12 Republican attorneys general invited by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott to a “border security briefing” in south Texas Jan. 27-28.

But Rokita has been criticized for spending state dollars on a trip so far from Indiana and on a topic that is largely federal.

“Hoosiers should not be held responsible for paying for Todd Rokita's (political) family vacation. However desperate and self-serving this strategy may be, having taxpayers fund his political trip is an abuse of power and he should reimburse the state immediately,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party.

The Journal Gazette filed a public records request in early February and on late Friday received a response.

According to documents provided, Rokita drove a state vehicle down to Texas while one other staffer – Jordan Fraser – took a round-trip flight costing $628. Another staffer – Ted Ritchie – rode with Rokita.

Fraser handles communications for Rokita, and Ritchie provides security.

Fraser also had a rental car costing about $300, though it was $161 after using a pre-pay voucher.

Hotel rooms in multiple cities – first in Texas and then in Arkansas – cost about $770. The nightly rate was $96.

While there, Craft said the state vehicle “incurred an unfixable flat tire” – costing $222 to replace at Firestone.

During the trip, Rokita heard from Abbott as well as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There was an inspection of the border wall as well as an examination of crossing sites at the Rio Grande.

“Attorney General Rokita witnessed portions of the construction of I-69 in Texas, which will accelerate the arrival of illegal immigrants to Indiana,” Craft said.

Rokita also finalized and announced a multistate lawsuit while in Texas seeking to stop the Biden administration from granting special privileges to undocumented aliens.

According to the itinerary, the attire was “border casual” – jeans or chinos with a branded button-down, polo or fishing shirt.

Also during the trip, the group had dinner at Patio on Guerra. Some menu items include a crab meat tower, frog legs, a $36 rack of lamb, $42 rib-eye and crème brûlée.

Staffers did have a per diem to cover food, but Craft said Rokita did not take a per diem during the trip.

