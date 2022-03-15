Jury chairs returned to original courthouse home

Twelve jury chairs are back in their original home – the Allen County Courthouse.

For about 50 years, they've been at Fabini's Auto Trim Co. on Lima Road and Wells Street Extended.

John Fabini, who owns the auto restyling business with his brother, Joseph, decided to give them back to the courthouse right before the holidays. He bought the chairs for $20 each in the early 1970s – he thinks it was 1972.

Some guy showed up in Fabini's parking lot in a pickup truck selling the chairs, John Fabini recalled Tuesday.

Fabini used four of the chairs for customers to sit in the showroom when the company was on Lima Road and later on Wells Street Extended where it moved in 1989. Joseph Fabini had to remind his brother the other eight chairs were in the attic.

"They were always a point of conversation," John Fabini said. "People wondered where they came from." He assumed they were jury chairs because there 12 – the number of individuals often are on juries that decide whether someone is guilty of a crime.

Late last year, members of the Courthouse Preservation Trust, which acts as a steward for the historic building, approached Fabini after hearing about the chairs. "We knew when we walked into the lobby and saw four of the chairs that they belonged in the Courthouse," said Madelane Elston, president of the Courthouse Preservation Trust.

The chairs were installed in the third-floor Circuit Courtroom in mid-February. Robyn Zimmerman, the preservation trust's executive director, said officials believe the chairs were in that very courtroom when the Courthouse opened in 1902.

