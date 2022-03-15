Planners postpone action on projects

Wetlands and unsuitable soil held a 50-lot single-family housing development on East Till Road back from being discussed by the public Monday.

It was one of two projects – the other a mixed-use project on the east side of North Clinton Street – that were pulled from Fort Wayne Plan Commission's public hearing agenda.

Neighbors gave input at the hearing on two Fort Wayne projects – one to renovate the former Ward School into a health center and the other to develop land near the Poplar Ridge development and Menards off of Illinois Road.

Michelle Wood, senior planner, said Granite Ridge Builders requested the development be pulled after finding out the site has more extensive wetlands and unsuitable soil.

The Cedar Grove project, proposed for the 100 block of East Till Road just west of Coldwater Road, had previously been postponed from the January public hearing.

Arneo, the mixed-use project on Clinton, sought an additional postponement through its attorney, Joshua Neal of Barrett McNagny of Fort Wayne, because one of the main principals of the project was dealing with the death of a close family member.

Neal said some previously unknown site considerations had arisen, such as the need for a public street to go through the site, rendering seven acres unbuildable and increasing costs.

B1 Enterprises LLC had two rezoning requests for the land that is zoned for agricultural with low-intensity residential. The developer asked 138 acres be rezoned to planned residential and 64 acres to neighborhood center.

Both requests were unanimously granted.

Ward School neighborhood residents said they do not oppose Neighborhood Health Clinics renovating and using the former Fort Wayne Community Schools building at 3501 Warsaw St. for a health center. The building has sat vacant for several years, they said.

But they presented a petition signed by 45 neighborhood residents with concerns about the main entrance being on Monroe Street and increased traffic on narrow residential streets. Monroe currently has parking on both sides and is too narrow to allow opposing vehicles to pass.

The residents also questioned whether the site's 83 parking spaces would be enough for 15 staff members and as many as 70 to 90 patients a day.

Henry Nadjeski, a Fort Wayne attorney representing Neighborhood Health Clinics, said moving the main entrance to the Warsaw Street side of the building is impractical because of the distance away from a traffic signal.

Andy Eckert, representing neighbors in the Poplar Ridge development, said the Bob Rohrman Toyota dealership plan is generally satisfactory after negotiating with the developers for some time. But he said the plan also would create a neighborhood “totally boxed in on all sides by a public street or a commercial business.”

Eckert wants the plan commission to get a written commitment that the lots north of a service road that will be created by the project will not be developed in the future, he said.

He also shared concerns that two separate properties were being treated like one for the purposes of rezoning.

If someone would want to develop the land currently owned by Menards, the neighborhood might not have input if the plan meets all requirements of the ordinance, he said.

“I think there was something overlooked here,” Eckert said.

The Neighborhood Health Clinic and Rohrman proposals are scheduled to be voted on during the plan commission business meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 21.

All rezonings also have to be approved by the City Council.

