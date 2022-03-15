Van Wert revamp gets $17 million boost

Downtown Van Wert's multimillion-dollar historic revitalization project has gotten a $17 million boost from Central Insurance, company officials announced Monday.

The Van Wert Forward project has purchased more than 50 downtown parcels with 11 prepped for Phase 1 of renovation into commercial and residential use.

The Van Wert insurance company has purchased $12.1 million of $15 million in previously awarded state and federal tax credits and provided $4.9 million in equity capital to the project.

The Van Wert County Foundation has provided an additional $5.6 million in equity capital, which brings the total investment to the $26 million needed for financial closing on the project Friday, Central Insurance said in a news release.

The properties contain 35,000 square feet of commercial space in 12 units and 29,000 square feet in 37 units of residential space. All the space will be available for lease.

The lead developer for the project is Pago USA of Fort Wayne, in association with The Model Group of Cincinnati.

Pago is managed by Eric Randall Doden, who formerly headed Greater Fort Wayne and has formed a committee to run as a Republican candidate for Indiana governor in 2024. The Model Group has been involved with the revitalization of The Landing in Fort Wayne.

Central Mutual Insurance was founded in Van Wert in 1876 and has since evolved into Central Insurance, a property and casualty insurance company providing insurance for hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses across the nation.

With assets of more than $2 billion, Central is based in Van Wert and has regional offices in Boston, Atlanta and Dallas and satellite offices in Columbus, Ohio, and Salt Lake City.

