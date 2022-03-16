Fort Wayne/Allen County

Meijer donating to Hispanic chambers

Meijer announced Tuesday it's donating $1 million to Midwest affiliates of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, including the one in Fort Wayne.

The investment is part of the retailer's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse businesses and communities. The donation will be divided evenly between 17 chambers, including the Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Meijer said this donation is part of its 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving, including hunger relief, diversity and inclusion, sustainability and local giving.

Free tax prep help available till April

Residents can still sign up for free tax preparation through a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that runs through April 13.

The program helps people with incomes under $58,000 in 2021.

IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers will help residents file their tax returns and claim available credits through the VITA program. It is operating as a drop-off only site with locations in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, and Steuben counties.

For Allen County, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 S. Lafayette St., is a drop-off-only site, open 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Outside Allen County, drop-offs are by appointment only. Call 260-385-6598 or 260-385-3210 to schedule.

Animal Control offering camps

Registration is open for spring break and summer camps at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. The camps help kids ages 6-12 learn about animal-related careers, help homeless pets and interact with adoptable animals.

One-day spring break camps, held April 4-7, cost $40.

Weeklong summer camps are $150 and offered over six weeks. Go to www.fwacc.org to see camp dates and to register.

City zoo giving to ones in Ukraine

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo said it is contributing $5,000 to an emergency fund established for Ukrainian zoos by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria, with every penny going towards animal care.

Anyone wishing to donate can go to EAZA's website at www.eaza.net.

– The Journal Gazette