WOODS ROAD

Closed between Hand and Lima roads 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

SPY RUN AVENUE

Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through March 28.

PARKVIEW PLAZA DRIVE

Closed at Union Chapel Road through June 17.

LANDIN ROAD

Closed between Powers Street and North River Road in New Haven 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.