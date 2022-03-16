Public can talk at school boards

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers would have a legal right to speak at school board meetings and voting machines would get an upgrade under bills Gov. Eric Holcomb signed.

House Bill 1130 requires a school board to allow each member of the public attending a meeting the opportunity to provide comment. It does not say for how long.

The legislation, signed by Holcomb on Monday, came after contentious school board meetings last summer caused a few districts to stop allowing public comment.

The law applies only to schools and not other units of government.

Holcomb also signed House Bill 1116, which will accelerate the move to improve electronic voting machines.

Under previous law, counties have to add voter-verifiable paper audit trails to their machines by 2030. Now that is moved up to July 2024.

The bill doesn't provide the $12 million to $14 million needed to make it happen, but House Speaker Todd Huston said the administration has found the money to transfer from existing appropriations.

“The state will pick up that tab, not the locals,” he said.

Provisions in the election bill add security on mail-in absentee ballots and continue cybersecurity services for counties to protect the voter registration system.

“This new law will ensure that as technology evolves and voter habits change Indiana remains a national leader in election security and integrity,” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. “I want to thank Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly for placing a priority on the security of our voting process.”

Both laws are effective July 1.

nkelly@jg.net