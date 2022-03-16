Rising riverfront costs stir debate

Fort Wayne City Council members implored Community Development officials to come to the next meeting ready to explain an overall cost increase of $400,000 in the city's second phase of riverfront development.

The Community Development Division brought a third change order to the meeting Tuesday that would increase the second phase's costs to $2,844,973.86. The discussion quickly ended when an error in the ordinance was addressed.

The body of the ordinance listed the project's new figure of more than $2.8 million, but the ordinance's header still listed the original project not-to-exceed figure of $2.4 million. Clerk Lana Keesling suggested an amendment to correct it, and Joe Bonahoom, City Council attorney, said he thought it could be handled with a technical correction instead.

Finance Committee Chairwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, moved to hold the ordinance, which was quickly seconded and then approved unanimously.

“We'll figure the numbers out and then we'll come back next week,” Tucker said. “That's all we have in finance tonight.”

City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th, moved the meeting on to the next committee. Chairman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, opened the Regulations Committee before Keesling interjected to ask for the date the ordinance will come back to the council.

Nancy Townsend, director of community development, approached the podium to make it “crystal clear” that she didn't anticipate the issue.

“We communicated with the clerk's office and with (Joe) Bonahoom, and I thought we had it worked out,” Townsend said. “So I apologize for wasting your time tonight on this issue.”

Townsend asked why the outdated $2.4 million figure was used on the agenda if the ordinance's body had the correct figure. Keesling said the ordinance header that is submitted is what is used for the agenda.

Bonahoom called the ordinance “technically OK” but said the clarifying language that will be suggested will clear up the record for the multiple change orders on the project.

Tucker assured Townsend that the project's timeline won't be affected because the council is holding a committee session and regular session next week, which means final action will still be taken Tuesday.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, warned Townsend to be ready to defend why the project cost has increased “way beyond what it was bid out at.”

When Townsend said she didn't think that would be a problem, Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, said he did the math to confirm the change orders and bid add up to $2,844,973.86, which is more than $400,000 above the project's initial cap.

City Council members approved the first change order about a year ago to shift funds from the first phase to the second phase, which did not affect the project's overall cost. The members then approved a second change order in July for $56,782.

The third change order will cover redesigns for the area near Schaab Metal Products on North Harrison Street and the Fourth Street realignment, as well as an increase in construction administrative services. The city is pursuing the purchase of the Schaab property to relocate the fabricating business to a more industrial area.

Townsend said a full presentation will be given at Tuesday's meeting.

“To Glynn Hines' point, we owe you an explanation of how we got here,” Townsend said, “so we appreciate it.”

