County gets funds to rehab 4 bridges

Allen County has received $7 million in federal funds that will cover 80% of four upcoming county bridge projects.

The funding is from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Local funds will cover the remaining 20% of each project, a news release said.

The largest portion of the award – about $3 million – will be used on the Van Zile Road bridge in the county's northeast quadrant.

The existing bridge will be removed for truss members to be repaired or replaced. The structure will then be put back on its foundations with drainage improvements to complete the $3.8 million project.

A similar project is planned for the Hamilton Road bridge on the west side of the county with $2.2 million of the $2.8 million project federally funded.

About $1.7 million of the federal dollars will be used for the Woodburn Road bridge replacement, which will cost $2.1 million in total. The bridge profile will also be raised about a foot and a half.

The county plans to replace the Cuba Road bridge with a wider, longer and higher bridge, and $1.3 million of federal funding will go to the $1.7 million project. The bridge rail and approach will also be replaced.

The county expects preliminary engineering on the projects to be completed this year. Bids for construction will likely take place by 2027.

