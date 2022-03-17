Holcomb vetoes altered measure

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed the first bill of the legislation session Wednesday because of provisions added at the eleventh hour impacting rulemaking and broadband projects.

The broadband language wasn't considered by lawmakers the entire session – nor had public comment. The rulemaking provision passed the House, but the Senate didn't hear opposing testimony on it before the chairman said the bill wouldn't move forward.

Despite that, both measures were added to House Bill 1211 on the last night.

“While the legislative process can frustrate at times, it has often been stated that, to some extent, it was designed that way,” Holcomb said in his veto letter. “Topics of such gravity, ... always benefit from a full review and discussion.”

The governor also signed several bills into law Tuesday – a $1 billion tax cut package; a bill giving the Indiana Economic Development Corp. more flexibility and tools to lure jobs; and a measure reducing the tax on some vaping products.

The broadband provision in the vetoed bill would have required any projects under the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative to meet the requirements of the Next Level Broadband Connections Program.

But Holcomb said that seemingly innocuous language puts in jeopardy $154 million in projects across 28 counties.

“Most regions have prioritized these broadband projects and did so under a very different expectation about how this money could be used,” the governor said.

The READI program is funded by federal COVID dollars while the Next Level program uses state funds.

Holcomb also noted provisions from House Bill 1100 – which died in the Senate – were added to House Bill 1211. Language that has passed one chamber is eligible for a conference committee and it did pass the House. But the governor noted the Senate didn't even hear opposing testimony on the language before killing the bill.

The language generally tightens legislative oversight on executive branch agency rules – and also requires the attorney general to approve emergency rules.

Holcomb said he agrees with the objective of the language – ensuring that rules are necessary and appropriate. But he said the bill adds a layer of delay to the emergency rules at a time when fast action is needed. He gave an example of the Indiana Board of Animal Health often having to pass emergency rules to address a health concern.

Holcomb said the bill also inserts a new process to extend an emergency rule by involving The Legislative Council “in ways that raise concerns about the legality thereof.”

Tim Maloney, senior policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, worked against the rulemaking language and urged Holcomb to veto it. He said the language was puzzling from the start with no one testifying in support in the House committee and no specific examples given of problems with rules. Once the bill hit the Senate a committee heard testimony from one supporter before having to continue the hearing to the next week. The following week the chairman, Sen. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, killed the bill without a vote before even hearing opposing testimony.

“The whole rationale for the bill was unusual and flawed from the beginning,” Maloney said. “The Senate committee never got to hear and fully understand the implications. If so, maybe the language wouldn't have been added.”

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray conceded on the last night of session that generally the Senate rule is if a chairman says no to language, it will not be brought forward elsewhere.

“This chairman decided that he was not going to stand in the way of that and so it was able to move forward,” Bray said.

The legislature can easily override the veto with a simple majority of votes – 51 in the House and 26 in the Senate – the same as it had to pass them. The earliest an override can be taken up is a May 24 corrections day.

