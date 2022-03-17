Lutheran schools set for tourney here

About 2,200 young people are expected to be in Fort Wayne this weekend to participate in a national youth basketball tournament that will be new for the city.

Nicolle Campbell, director of group sales for Visit Fort Wayne, said a preliminary tally of the tournament's economic impact was $1.1 million, if lodging, food, gas and other travel expenses are considered.

The Lutheran Basketball Association of America has held annual tournaments in Valparaiso for about 60 of its 73 years, said Rob Gasser, association president. Fort Wayne was chosen as the replacement site after the venue at Valparaiso University required COVID-19 vaccination.

All the group's teams are associated with private Lutheran schools, and many of them do not require vaccination, Gasser said. The association's leaders thought it would be unfair to require vaccinations to play in the tournament.

In addition, many players, who are middle-school students, have younger siblings for whom vaccinations have not yet been approved, he said, and that might have caused issues for families.

Turnstone will host the games at the Plassman Athletic Center. Thirty-two boys' teams and 27 girls' and boys' teams will compete – encouraged by 10 cheerleading squads.

Teams, which come from 15 states – including Florida, Texas, Nevada, Maryland, California as some in the Midwest – are expected to arrive today. Games start at 8 a.m. Friday and continue through Sunday.

The students will play on four courts at a time in the Plassman gym, Gasser said. It is usually dedicated to adaptive sports for youth and adults with disabilities.

The group will use Concordia Lutheran Seminary's Wambsganss Gymnasium for opening ceremonies.

Gasser said about 2,000 to 4,000 spectators, including the players' families and friends, typically attend the tournament. The group is working with 19 lodging establishments to host the visitors, he said.

The tournament also represents a fresh opportunity for Fort Wayne to market itself as a destination in the growing world of travel sports for young people, said. Jazmin Zavala, sports sales manager for Visit Fort Wayne.

“Opportunities like this introduce Fort Wayne as a possible host destination for future, national opportunities of this caliber,” said Zavala, who helped arrange the group's visit on short notice.

Gasser said he has been impressed with the city, especially Turnstone's gym. “I love it. It's fantastic. It's world class,” he said.

Tickets for the games can be bought at the door. For adults, tickets cost $25 for all three days, $20 for two days and $15 for one day.

Students 11 to 17 are admitted for $15, $10 and $5. Children 10 and under are free.

More information is at lbaa.org.

rsalter@jg.net