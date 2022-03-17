Polish sister city helps Ukraine refugees

Residents can help Ukraine citizens through a fundraiser by Fort Wayne's sister city of Plock, Poland, Mayor Tom Henry announced Wednesday.

Henry and senior city staff had a Zoom meeting Wednesday with Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski to discuss how the Polish city is working to provide resources to Ukrainians in need of assistance. Plock is taking in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country because of the Russian-led war and is providing them with essential needs and housing, Henry's office said.

“This is a perilous time in our world's history,” Henry said in a tweet. “We must continue to call for peace and ensure democracy is restored in Ukraine.”

People can donate online by going to fortwaynesistercities.net and typing “City of Plock Refugee Fund” in the payment notes. The donations will go directly to Plock's efforts. Zhytomyr, Ukraine, is a sister city to Plock.

John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said most of the Ukrainians taking refuge in Plock are women and children.

“Plock is working to provide social, medical, education, housing, and employment assistance,” he said in an email. “Financial support is their biggest need right now. That's why we put out the call to action today.”

Plock, in central Poland, is home to about 120,000 residents. It has been Fort Wayne's sister city since 1989.

Perlich said it's important to help Fort Wayne's sister countries when needed.

“That's what we should be called to do – be kind and show that we care and go beyond ourselves,” he said. “Fort Wayne and Plock have caring and giving people that we know will make a positive difference.”

And that goes for all of Fort Wayne's sister countries, Perlich said. Fort Wayne's sister cities also include Takaoka, Japan; Gera, Germany; Taizhou, China; and Mawlamyine, Myanmar.

“Our sister cities around the world are generous and they care about Fort Wayne just as we care about them,” he said.

“We know they would be helping us if we were faced with a hardship.”

The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo announced this week it is contributing $5,000 to an emergency fund set up by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria for animal care at Ukrainian zoos. People wishing to donate can go online to www.eaza.net.

dfilchak@jg.net