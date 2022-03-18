County Council checks on gas prices

High gasoline prices got an airing at Thursday's Allen County Council meeting.

Councilman Bob Armstrong, R-at large, brought up the subject that has plagued many residents recently as the prices for regular at the pump soared to around $4.26 to $4.30 in recent days. Prices fell at some stations Wednesday to $4.18.

Armstrong said he wanted to alert council members that county department heads might soon be approaching the body for more money for fuel than originally budgeted.

He also wanted to know if the county already paid in bulk for gas at a discounted rate or whether fuel was purchased in bulk on an as-needed basis or at market price at the pump.

Those questions could not be immediately answered by Allen County Auditor Nick Jordan.

In a brief interview after the meeting, Jordan said several weeks of price hikes shouldn't exhaust the line item in departments' annual budgets. But two other county officials said that could happen.

Chris Cloud, the county commissioners' chief of staff, and Dawn Rose, county purchasing director, said Thursday afternoon it's possible some departments will need additional money. But departments also may be able to transfer money from another line item to fuel.

Cloud said the county was offered a bulk price for 2022's gas in 2020, but officials thought that was too early to lock in a price. The locked-in price could turn out to be more than the market price, Cloud said. So it was decided to buy at the bulk price when the gas was needed.

“Obviously, we did not foresee an international crisis like we have now,” he said.

Cloud said there likely will be tens of thousands of dollars in increased gas costs countywide in 2022 gas expenditures. The sheriff's department uses the most gas, he said.

County employees are being encouraged to use the gas already delivered to the county's three fueling sites, including one downtown, instead of filling up at retail stations of Lassus Bros., the county's supplier.

“Every year we're guessing” on the future of prices, Cloud said. “It's sticker shock for all of us right now.

“We are not foreseeing this as being a big issue for us,” he added. “It's still an issue to keep in mind.”

Armstrong said during the meeting that he'd like someone to look into his questions, but the request was not put in the form of a motion, so there was no vote.

In other business, council members split on measures advanced by the assessor's office to take certain jobs from hourly to exempt.

Stacey O'Day, county assessor, asked that one request affecting two full-time geographic information system technician positions be withdrawn based on an ongoing salary study.

The council then unanimously approved establishing an exempt personal property tax team leader position.

Next, two members, Ken Fries, R-at large, and Kyle Kerley, R-at large, voted against moving two senior assessment team leaders and a commercial property team leader from hourly to exempt. The motion passed 5-2.

After the meeting, Fries said he didn't think it fair to move the three to exempt status, which would eliminate overtime and therefore negatively affect their compensation.

