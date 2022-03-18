Land request denied after objection to parties

The owner of a property at 17625 Lochner Road in Cedar Creek Township has been denied the ability to rent part of the land for outdoor private parties after nearby neighbors objected.

It's the second time in about five years that uses of the 10-acre property owned by Raymond A. Miller have been rebuffed by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

In 2017, a request to have overnight camping was turned down, although the use had previously existed. The new request was for a special use to allow a rental recreation area with a pavilion, 21/2-acre pond, fire pit area with bench seating and a play area.

Residents at the meeting repeated concerns more than a dozen had expressed in writing to the Department of Planning Services.

They said nearby neighborhoods of upscale homes built in recent years have been enduring problems because groups are using the property without official permission.

Residents complained of uncontrolled noise, including gunfire from a homemade shooting range. Loud music, fireworks and the engines of all-terrain vehicles have also disturbed the quiet use of their properties.

In addition, residents said, the site has no sewer or septic access and is served only by primitive-style restroom facilities. Also, residents said, the pond gets covered with algae when weather conditions and pollution encourage it.

Lochner Road, a narrow road, also would get increased traffic, rendering it more dangerous, neighbors said. They also pointed out about a half-dozen other pavilions in parks with recreation areas within a 5-mile radius.

Three residents sent letters to the board saying they supported the proposed use and had no problems with the property.

Miller said users typically are church and family groups, and the site is used mainly on Fridays and weekends. He said the site would close at 8 p.m.

Department of Planning staff members pointed out the applicant proposed a gravel driveway and parking area, but they would not be allowed on a commercial property without a development standards variance.

Staff members also noted access to the site would be a driveway through a neighboring property. Also, no waste receptacles were specified on the application, staff members said.

The vote to deny was 3-0 with Thomas Black Jr., Ron Kohart and David Bailey voting for denial. Heather Drebenstedt and Adam Day were absent.

