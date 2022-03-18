United Way boss exits to lead veterans nonprofit

Matthew Purkey, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Allen County, has resigned after two years, the agency announced Thursday.

Purkey will become vice president of regional operations with The Mission Continues, a national nonprofit that connects military veterans with new missions in under-resourced communities.

“Matthew has been a great asset to the United Way of Allen County team and a passionate community advocate with whom the organization has surpassed unprecedented milestones,” the agency said in a statement.

Purkey successfully led the recent community needs assessment and strategic planning process that produced United Way of Allen County's new priorities of educational opportunities, mental health access, food security and housing stability, the agency said. Purkey also convened and facilitated United Way of Allen County's Emergency Relief Fund, raising more than $5 million to aid community members and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greg Johnson, longtime volunteer and current United Way of Allen County chief financial officer, will become interim CEO until a permanent replacement is identified. Board Chairman Don Cates will lead the nationwide hiring search.

“Matthew, a seasoned nonprofit professional, and U.S. Marine Corps veteran himself, has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime role that aligns perfectly with his passion, skill sets, experience, and expertise,” Cates said in the statement. “On behalf of the Board, we thank Matthew for his contributions to United Way of Allen County and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Purkey's last day will be April 1.