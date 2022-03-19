3 arrested, accused in death of local man

Three people have been arrested during the investigation into the body of a Fort Wayne man found in a Whitley County ditch.

The Indiana State Police announced that from late Friday to early today, troopers arrested Robert Thomas Drake, 27 of Fort Wayne, on a preliminary charge of murder; Mia S. Griffin, 34, of Fort Wayne, on a preliminary charge of aiding in murder; and Ashlynn McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne on a preliminary charge of aiding in murder.

An on-duty state trooper found the body of Curtis Edward Thomas, 30, about 12:45 p.m. Monday in a ditch beside Whitley County Road 700 East, just north of Indiana 14.

On Thursday, Whitley County Coroner Scott Smith released the results of Tuesday’s autopsy. Smith ruled that the cause of death was a gunshot and the manner of death was homicide.

Police arrested Griffin in Fort Wayne, and she is being held on a $300,000 surety bond. Police arrested McClain in Walton, and she is also being held on a $300,000 surety bond.

Both Griffin and McClain have been transported to Whitley County Jail and have initial hearings set for 8:30 a.m. Monday. No formal charges are listed in online court records.

Drake was arrested without incident in Logansport and is in Cass County Jail. As of this evening, he was waiting to be transferred to Whitely County Jail. No bond or hearing information was available.

The state police are continuing to investigate Thomas's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police's Fort Wayne Post at 260-432-8661.

