County back in on suit payout

First they were in. Then they were out. Now, they're in again.

That's the record of the Allen County commissioners in deciding what to do about a lawsuit they filed, along with other government entities, against some opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The goal of the suit against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp., Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson was to be compensated for expenses resulting from the ongoing opioid epidemic.

After dropping out of the suit last year, the commissioners Friday voted to opt back in after they learned of a recalibrated settlement.

Laura Maser, county attorney, called the new settlement more favorable to them.

“We're betting now on more of a sure thing,” said Commissioners President Nelson Peters, who agreed being part of the settlement was better than trying to go it on their own.

Maser said the county will be paid about $200,000 a year over 18 years, except for the first year, which will be less because of a reduction to pay attorneys, Maser said. The settlement amounts to a little over $5 million for the county.

Attorneys' compensation was reduced from 25% in a previous settlement version to a maximum of 8.7%, she said, leaving more money for plaintiffs such as the county. It's unclear when the payments will start.

In other business, the commissioners:

• Unanimously agreed to extend an annual agreement with Greater Fort Wayne at a cost of $250,000. The organization will continue to take the lead in providing information about and marketing for Fort Wayne and Allen County's economic development activities. The move came after commissioners heard a presentation by John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne's chief executive officer.

• Agreed to a $10,000 settlement with Randy Flowers, who filed suit against the Allen County Sheriff's Department and Kyle Busch for injury sustained when Flowers was an inmate at the Allen County Jail in 2019.

Spencer Feighner of Fort Wayne, an attorney representing the county, said Flowers became unruly and Busch, a guard, stepped in and ultimately punched Flowers in the face.

“Unfortunately, a punch in the face is not something we encourage our officers to do,” Feighner said.

He added that, because there was “some wrongdoing” on the county's part, a higher-than-typical award was justified. The award was still less money than the cost of taking the case to trial, he said.

Awards in suits brought by inmates typically are in the range of $3,000 to $6,000.

