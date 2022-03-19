Veterans Shrine to honor Vietnam vets

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum will honor Vietnam-era veterans with a “Welcome Home” event March 26.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shrine, 2122 O'Day Road, and includes a gift of gratitude to all Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam era (1955-1975), a news release said. The veterans will receive a copy of a coffee table book titled “A Time to Honor.”

Jill Fewell, executive director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Inc., is coordinating the event.

“We've passed out hundreds of these books across Indiana to many veterans and they're all thrilled to receive the book and enjoy the camaraderie with their follow veterans gathering for this special event,” Fewell said in a statement.

Veterans are encouraged to bring military service photos and mementos to share. Representatives from federal and state benefits assistance offices will also be at the Shrine to answer questions. Food and refreshments will be provided.

The Memorial Wall will also be open March 29 for a special observance on National Vietnam Veterans Day.