Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Sara Candioto, left, and her daughter Caroline Burns, 14, participate in Saturdays hourlong yoga class featuring alpacas at Memorial Coliseum. Previous Next Sunday, March 20, 2022 1:00 am Alpaca yoga at the Coliseum MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Alpaca yoga at the Coliseum Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Man gets 15 years in 2020 bar killing County back in on suit payout Driver handed 8 years for fatal OWI Teacher at Northrop charged with battery Veterans Shrine to honor Vietnam vets 3 arrested, accused in death of local man Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Education