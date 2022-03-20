Southeast focus of city's big ideas

The $50.8 million in federal pandemic relief designated for Fort Wayne has city officials dreaming big.

Mayor Tom Henry last week released the city’s plan for directing the money to 22 project areas, some general and some specific. Many projects will benefit all areas of the city, but the mayor’s plan also has a major focus. That’s the city’s southeast side, where one project is to help the neighborhood obtain a full-service grocery store and another proposes expanded sanitary sewers.

The neighborhood focus is not necessarily the mayor’s choice. Rules for the American Rescue Plan Act say money should go to places more severely impacted by the pandemic – defined as low-income and underserved communities with underlying health and other disparities that led to more severe impacts.

Henry’s plan divvies up spending into four categories: $18.2 million for neighborhood infrastructure, $13.3 million for “resilient” city government, $13 million for physical and mental health needs, and $6.3 million for raising the city’s profile to boost the local economy.

The plan will be introduced at the City Council this week, but no discussion or vote is expected. The plan says Allen County may use some American Rescue Plan funding for city-proposed projects.

The county, set to receive $73.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds, should contribute, the plan says, because the city’s population was included to calculate how much money the county would receive. The county also stands to benefit from some proposals, the report says.

Getting a full-service grocery on the southeast side is one of the most specific projects. The area for several years has been defined as a food desert by the federal Department of Agriculture because residents have limited easy access to affordable, fresh and healthy food.

“The grocery store plan is based off an existing model implemented in other cities in the Midwest and includes a mobile market to further increase accessibility to less-mobile populations,” the mayor’s plan says.

A grocery fits with pandemic funding because “it can have a positive impact on health conditions, job opportunities and the well-being of the neighborhood.” The hoped-for outcome is better health and resilience during a future pandemic, the report says.

Spending on sewer infrastructure improvements also targets the southeast side. The plan describes the existing sanitary sewer capacity as “not suitable to meet the needs of any large-scale development,” and adds that bettering sewers would help attract manufacturing and industrial companies with higher-paying jobs.

The plan targets support of the Super Shot program, which has a South Anthony Boulevard location and has provided vaccinations, including for COVID-19, to low-income residents. Super Shot was financially aided by the city during the pandemic.

Funds also are earmarked for public-health organizations that have battled COVID-19 and the contributing health factors that have led to the disproportionate impacts seen on the southeast side.

Among other specific projects:

• Adding a social worker to the Fort Wayne Police Department to address the increase in mental health situations encountered by officers because of pandemic-related stress

• Expanding and improving public trails, which are left unidentified but which are planned in conjunction with Walk Fort Wayne and Bike Fort Wayne

• Providing the Fort Wayne Fire Department with new self-contained breathing apparatus with removable regulators. The gear won’t have to be shared among firefighters and, therefore, won’t pass along germs

• Creating a new federal grants administration position in city government

• Funding a mental health symposium hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council to raise awareness in young people

• Increasing space and staff for pet fostering by Animal Care & Control to help handle the return of pets adopted during the pandemic

• Addressing parking and traffic circulation issues in Franke Park noted in its master plan.

Tentatively, the mayor’s plan adds funding for a different building to serve as the city garage. The garage houses a radio shop, police equipment and a streetlight maintenance area.

Some less-specific projects with impacts around the city include:

• Supplementing the cost of trash collection and disposal caused by Red River’s missed collections and short-staffing followed by bankruptcy that led the city to supplement the company’s efforts with its own trucks and workers

• Making sidewalk, alley and streetscape improvements in unspecified “areas of greatest need” put off during the pandemic

• Neighborhood parks improvements

• Public safety-related training technology upgrades.

City officials also plan to address three grant programs with county officials, according to the report.

One is for small businesses in specific industries impacted by the pandemic, including food and beverage and hospitality.

A second is for disproportionately impacted nonprofit organizations, and the third is for organizations that support tourism, including those related to sports and the arts and culture.

The city also wants to cooperate with the county on a program to improve government cybersecurity and explore a transition from traditional storm drains to wetlandsas a wayof dealing with weather-related runoff.

Some projects or project areas already have received funding, and the plan, formulated with input from various city groups and individuals, is subject to change.

The plan, which is subject to City Council approval, notes it will take several years to accomplish some initiatives.

rsalter@jg.net