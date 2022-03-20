Afternoon crash off Coliseum sends 2 to hospital

Two men were fighting for their lives today after witnesses pulled them from a burning car following a crash on Fort Wayne's east side, police said.

Speed might have contributed to the 2:38 p.m. collision at Washington and Coliseum boulevards, police said, explaining it happened as the men's car was exiting from southbound Coliseum onto westbound Washington. The vehicle lost control, crashing into a utility pole.

Upon impact, the car caught on fire, police said. Witnesses rescued the men, who were given medical attention at the scene before paramedics took them to a hospital. They had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators were unsure today whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

The westbound exit ramp was closed as investigators processed the scene. The ramp should be reopened within the next few hours, officials said.

