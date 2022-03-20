Humans join 'chill' alpacas for yoga class

Alpacas are calm, soothing and the perfect partners for yoga, especially if you want to see them up close.

On Saturday, a handful of alpacas were near enough that yoga participants at Memorial Coliseum got to pet them, hand-feed them and hear them purr as they walked among the yoga mats. The animals' soft trilling sounds like a cross between a baby cooing and a kitten mewling.

“It was just kind of a relaxing environment,” said yoga participant Damien Fisher of Fort Wayne. “You get to see their personalities.”

Fisher and Merillyn Whitesell of Fort Wayne said they've been doing yoga for about five years off and on, but this was their first time with alpacas, an animal Whitesell said she loves to the point of distraction.

She's never been this close to them besides a petting zoo a long time ago, she said.

This was the first year the Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association held alpaca yoga in Fort Wayne, said Alyssa Winterfeld, the group's event and member service coordinator.

The association alternates its annual national show between here and Denver.

“It's been real popular,” Winterfeld said of previous alpaca yoga sessions in Denver in 2019 and Nebraska in 2021.

“People get excited abut it. People even like to watch.”

But the alpacas don't do the yoga themselves.

“They're just kind of there to keep you company, so they can come up and you can pet them,” Winterfeld said.

Each of the 18 yoga participants also had a handful of animal pellets by their mat to entice and feed the alpacas. Four farms donated the gentle females to participate, and Fort Wayne's YogaSix led the exercises.

Caroline Burns, 14, of Fort Wayne has practiced yoga off and on for a while but had never been as close to alpacas as she was Saturday. They came up to her, often two at a time.

“I loved it,” she said, and the best part was getting to pet them after they were done feeding. She described them as “like a cloud, they're so soft.”

Erica Tunis said she and partner Randy Kruse, both from Fort Wayne, saw a chance to combine two favorite things.

“We already like yoga,” she said. “We go to classes, and I've always loved alpacas – they're so cute. So when I found out we could do them together, it seemed like an easy fit.”

Following the yoga, some alpaca owners participated in a dress-up competition where both the owner and the alpaca were dressed in matching or complementary costumes. The entrants included a human Alice and alpaca white rabbit; a human bar of soap and an alpaca wash scrunchy; matching clowns; and a human knight and his armored steed.

There were also show contests for the animals, similar to livestock shows at county fairs.

Alpacas are different from their cousins, llamas, Winterfeld said. They are generally smaller, a little friendlier and have higher-quality fleece, which gets shorn annually in the spring. They also have cute, pointy ears, whereas llamas have “banana ears,” she said.

This year the 33rd annual national alpaca show included participants from 29 states. The animals hit a peak in popularity in the 2000s, but since their popularity waned, the breeding quality has gone up since, Winterfeld said.

Cindy Berman Morrow, spokeswoman for the association, said there was an increase in alpaca ownership after 9/11. The coronavirus pandemic quarantine also seems to have more people considering owning alpacas, she said. Some new owners have the time to care for the animals now that they are working remotely, she said. In other cases, people are looking for potential income from breeding, selling wool or agricultural tourism.

Robin Gifford, the alpaca association's executive director, said the number of new members does seem to be increasing again. And when a judge at this year's show asked how many people were new to the industry, numerous hands shot up.

Alpacas seem to be easy to fall for, and many yoga participants and visitors at the show said they wanted some.

“I love them so bad,” said Lovett Davis of Fort Wayne, who brought her family along. “I want them so bad.”

Her son Jereme Davis, 8, liked the baby alpacas best. “I want all of them,” he said. His stepbrother Lucas Hubley, 10, liked the petting rodeo. “They're so chill,” he said. “They're so fluffy.”

