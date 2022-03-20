Salaries: PFW's leader at No. 1

When Fort Wayne Community Schools board members negotiated Superintendent Mark Daniel's salary two years ago, they had some parameters.

“We didn't necessarily want to have the highest-paid superintendent, ... but we wanted to be up there,” board member Julie Hollingsworth said.

Daniel's 2021 wages of $245,628 are the second highest on the list of Allen County's government-funded salaries. The public-employee compensation figures are from the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information public agencies are required to file.

Most of the county's top-25 public earners are administrators at Purdue University Fort Wayne, Indiana University Fort Wayne and the county's four public school districts.

Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer's $401,219 salary is the highest.

Last year was the first year Daniel's salary was in the top 25. He started in July 2020, but his salary that year didn't reflect an entire year. His 2021 salary includes $215,000 base pay, a $20,000 annuity, $10,000 bonus and $628 taxable reimbursement for home internet.

“I'm very comfortable with that salary,” said Hollingsworth, who spent 32 years in education – 30 of them at FWCS. “You couldn't pay me enough to do that job.”

FWCS is the area's largest district with almost 30,000 students. Daniel was previously superintendent of a 13,300-student district in Normal, Illinois. A 1979 North Side High School graduate, he had also served as principal at Leo Junior-Senior High School and taught at North Side.

“Leadership matters,” Hollingsworth said. “It matters for the district. It matters for the city.”

Daniel is the highest-paid superintendent in the county.

Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel's salary of $187,480 ranks 11th. His salary included reimbursement for mileage and cellphone expenses. The NACS board also approved contributions toward a family health insurance premium, Indiana State Teachers Retirement Fund and a 401(a) plan account.

East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong's $177,998 salary ranks 14th. That amount includes her base salary, an annual bonus and vehicle and phone allowances, the district said.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder wasn't on the list because he was chosen last June to be superintendent, and his salary didn't reflect an entire year. The SACS board approved a $160,000 base salary that can be increased by $1,000 to $10,000 during any year the contract is in effect provided his performance meets criteria as established by the board. Benefits include a $600-per-year cellphone allowance, a $10,000 annual transportation allowance, technology for a home office, group health and life insurance, and sick and vacation days.

The $401,219 salary earned by Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne's chancellor, includes all benefits, the university said in an email. Nine other Purdue Fort Wayne educators and two from IU Fort Wayne are on the list. Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball coach Jon Coffman earned $217,248, which ranks sixth.

Schools tend to pay more than local government municipalities, said Mark Levin, clinical associate professor at the Indiana University Paul O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

“Elected officials are constrained from paying themselves, but they pay their professional staff,” said Levin, who reviewed Allen County's top-25 salaries.

Amanda Rutherford, associate professor and director for the honors program at IU's Paul O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, said she wasn't surprised by the salaries, given Fort Wayne's size and rank as the state's second-largest city.

“This would be fairly representative to attract people to these jobs in Fort Wayne,” said Rutherford, who has reviewed job classifications for the Indianapolis City-County Council. “There's nothing on there that seems out of place.”

Five noneducator salaries are in the top 25. George. W. Guy, CEO and executive of the Fort Wayne Housing Authority, was paid $218,525, ranking him fifth. Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, earned $204,862, ranking him eighth.

Fort Wayne police Officer Alan Garriott was 13th on the list with a $179,241 salary that included overtime pay. Garriott is a crime scene technician who works irregular, on-call hours, said Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman.

Allen County Sheriff Dave Gladieux's $163,843 salary ranks 23rd, just ahead of Chief Public Defender William Lebrato's pay of $162,881. They are paid about the same as the county's elected prosecutor and 10 elected judges in Superior and Circuit courts.

The prosecutor and judges are paid by the state and aren't on the same list as the sheriff and chief public defender. The county contributes $5,000 to the prosecutor's and judges' salaries.

Randy Brown's salary as Memorial Coliseum executive director is no longer in the top 25 because he retired last year. His 2020 salary was $184,255, ranking him 15th.

