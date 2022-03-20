Tax cut law blocks managed care move

INDIANAPOLIS – An effort to stop the state's move to a managed care system for Medicaid-eligible senior citizens failed this legislative session, but one sentence added to a tax cut bill could still impact it.

In the final hours of the legislative session, one provision was added to House Bill 1002 saying the secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration can't enter into a final contract that would implement a risk-based managed care program before Jan. 31, 2023. Gov. Eric Holcomb has since signed the bill into law.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said a larger measure, Senate Bill 407, didn't move forward but many members of his caucus still had concerns.

“It's an unknown. We want to be careful,” he said. “We want to be able to keep an eye on it and make sure that it rolls out in a way that's very effective for Hoosiers.”

About 100,000 seniors in Indiana could be affected, according to the Indiana Health Care Association.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced last year it wants to move elderly Hoosiers on Medicaid to an insurance-driven managed-care program, increasing the use of home- and community-based care.

Managed care integrates the financing and delivering of health care through an insurer. Proponents laud its cost-cutting while opponents say providers and patients get fewer services.

Indiana's Medicaid spending is imbalanced. Of total long-term services spending, 19% goes to home- and community-based services while 81% goes to institutional/nursing facility care. As the population ages, this budget breakdown is unsustainable, the agency says, noting care at home is less expensive.

The goal is to move that statistic more toward a 50-50 breakdown.

The agency plans to issue a request for proposals in May, but it's unclear when a contract would be signed. The overall goal of launching in the beginning of 2024 remains.

The Family and Social Services Administration declined to comment, saying only “We are eager to continue moving forward toward long-term services and supports reform.”

A moratorium was previously in state law to block such a move but it lapsed. The Senate passed a pilot program using a different integrated care model.

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, said it defies logic that the state can contract with an insurer and save hundreds of millions. The cost-savings will come from people who need services.

Health care providers have been speaking out about the proposal, especially the Indiana Health Care Association.

Zach Cattell, president of the group, said the project is “mammoth” – impacting 100,000 Hoosiers and involving $3.4 billion in services. “I would hope they would take as much time or more to make sure this is done correctly,” he said.

Cattell and other providers have worked to come to agreement on issues such as how long a prior authorization should take and how many days of payment is needed before a transfer to a home-based setting. Another key concern is whether there are enough home health workers to make the project successful.

He said he isn't sure the language will slow down the project but it indicates “they want to have another look at what the agency's plans are” and could file bills for the 2023 session.

nkelly@jg.net