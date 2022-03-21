Airport shows off progress on West Terminal

Fort Wayne International Airport's management eagerly showed off the progress of $52 million in construction that has, in the last few months, made orange cones and detour signs seem like permanent fixtures.

Part of the West Terminal, the first area of construction to be completed, will open Thursday, Scott Hinderman, director of airports, said during a tour for the media this morning.

American Airlines' counters will move into their larger renovated space by then, Hinderman said. The airline relocated into smaller quarters during construction, he said, and when American relocates, the space the airline occupies will be renovated for use by Allegiant Air.

The West Terminal renovation will be followed by an East Terminal project that is likely to cost around $60 million, Hinderman said. The project is yet to be designed or bid, he said, but it's hoped those preliminary steps will take place by the end of this year.

rsalter@jg.net