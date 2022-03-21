Monday, March 21, 2022 1:00 am
Road restrictions for Mar 21
LANDIN ROAD
Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street through late May.
LIMA ROAD
Closed between Donna Lynn Lane and Old State Road 3 from 8 a.m. today to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
SPY RUN AVENUE
Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through March 28.
KROEMER ROAD
Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through Friday.
NOTESTINE ROAD
Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.
