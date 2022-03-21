Road restrictions for Mar 21

LANDIN ROAD

Closed in New Haven from North River Road to Powers Street through late May.

LIMA ROAD

Closed between Donna Lynn Lane and Old State Road 3 from 8 a.m. today to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

SPY RUN AVENUE

Lane restrictions from Main Street to Baltes Avenue through March 28.

KROEMER ROAD

Closed between Washington Center Road and U.S. 30 through Friday.

NOTESTINE ROAD

Closed between Bull Rapids and Rupert roads through May 13.