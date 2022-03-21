Jail injustices aired at forum

Michele Williams fought back tears Sunday as she described her diabetic husband's medical care at the Allen County Jail.

Now hospitalized with sepsis, he faces a below-the-knee amputation, Williams told a few dozen people gathered at Calvary United Methodist Church on Winchester Road.

“If my husband gets to leave the hospital, they want to send him to that dirty jail that didn't take care of him,” Williams said. “I really don't know what to do at this point. Something needs to change.”

JAVA, the local group that advocates for victims of injustice, invited Williams and others to describe their or their loved ones' treatment at the jail. JAVA will invite candidates for offices involved with the jail, including sheriff, to a meeting next month to discuss the concerns. Some candidates attended Sunday's session.

“Anybody within the Allen County Jail should be treated with a certain level of care, compassion and treatment,” said Nicole Gaunt of JAVA, which stands for Justice, Accountability and Victims Advocacy. “We are for mental health happening in the jail. We are for substance abuse treatment in the jail. We are for medical (care) being given to people.”

For example, Gaunt said, inmates don't need steaks and potatoes for dinner, but if they're diabetic, they should have a diabetic meal.

“We have money in this county when we want to have money,” she said, “and we have money to treat these people better.”

Patricia and Dan Foster described their struggle to ensure their son received the medication he needed while in jail and their fight to get information about him.

“When you call and talk to the medical personnel at the jail, they use the HIPAA law to their advantage, and it only goes one way,” Dan Foster said, referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. It is the federal law restricting release of medical information.

The Fosters participated in Sunday's forum on behalf of their now-deceased son, who wanted to become an advocate for inmates' rights. Patricia Foster said he wrote in a letter that the treatment being provided in the local jail was “ridiculous.”

She considers the push to improve medical care as more than just a moral issue.

“Inmates that are in better physical and mental condition should certainly lead to a safer jail,” she said.

