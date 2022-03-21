Marine from city victim in air crash

A local man was among the four U.S. Marines killed in an Osprey aircraft crash during a NATO exercise, officials announced late Sunday.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne died Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle. He and three others were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Also killed were Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Gov. Eric Holcomb released a statement regarding Tomkiewicz's death while in the line of duty.

“Janet and I send our sincere condolences to Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz's family and friends, especially in the tough days ahead,” he said. “We ask all Hoosiers to surround the family with love and never-ending appreciation for all Capt. Tomkiewicz gave to our state and nation.”

