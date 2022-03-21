Toyota dealership on Illinois Road plan gets nod

Developers can move forward with plans for a new Toyota dealership and access roads north of Menards on Illinois Road after receiving approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The commission approved Tuesday three requests unanimously for the development proposed by Rohrman Family Realty LP, Menard Inc. and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. Members Tom Freistroffer and Paul Sauerteig were absent.

The primary development plan and vacation of Lots 36 to 45 of Poplar Ridge residential development were finalized with the commission’s approval. Fort Wayne City Council will soon consider rezoning the area from single-family residential to general commercial and vacating part of Rewill Drive with a “do pass” recommendation from the plan commission.

The plan includes a new east-west road that will connect Grand National Drive with what will be called Getz Road Extended, which is currently a private entrance drive. Developers plan to build a new 16,178-square-foot Toyota of Fort Wayne dealership with a showroom, offices and service check-in bays.

