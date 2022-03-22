Airport to open terminal portion

Fort Wayne International Airport's management eagerly showed off the progress of $52 million in construction that has, in the last few months, made orange cones and detour signs seem like permanent fixtures.

Part of the West Terminal, the first area of construction to be completed, will open Thursday, Scott Hinderman, director of airports, said during a Monday tour for the media.

American Airlines' counters will move into their larger renovated space by then, Hinderman said. The airline relocated into smaller quarters during construction, he said, and when American relocates, the space the airline occupies will be renovated for use by Allegiant Air.

The West Terminal renovation, dubbed Project Gateway, will be followed by an East Terminal renovation and expansion project that, according to preliminary estimates, is likely to cost $60 to $70 million, Hinderman said.

That project is yet to be designed or bid, he said, but officials hope those preliminary steps occur by the end of this year.

The East Terminal project will bring the airport up to 10 usable gates. Eight gates exist now, “but we can't use all of them all of the time because we have wingtip issues,” Hinderman said – not enough space for larger aircraft to dock safely without bumping into each other.

The East Terminal also will have new aircraft amenities – a calming room for children who find the airport too stimulating, a mother's room to encourage discreet breastfeeding, another set of bathrooms and an indoor potty for service animals and a children's play area.

All aircraft will be accessed from the second floor, with no more walking across the tarmac. The airport also is replacing mechanical systems so they will be able to serve a larger building.

Visitors also will experience a more spacious “meet-and-greet” waiting area, an expanded and relocated Transportation Safety Administration checkpoint and a frequent flyer lounge.

Those dropping off or picking up passengers at the terminal entrance also may notice color-changing LED lights on the canopy and a continuous design linking the two terminals.

Hinderman said officials hope the West Terminal will be finished next March or April, but it's more likely completion will come in May or June because of continuing “supply chain issues.”

“There could be some overlap time” when both terminals will be having construction, Hinderman said. “One (other) reason it is taking so long is because we're operating in the building while we're renovating the building,” he said.

Hinderman expects the whole project to be finished in 2025, and is proud of what has been accomplished so far. “It has taken us from the early '70s to today,” he said.

