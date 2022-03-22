Condolences coming in for local Marine killed in crash

Expressions of sympathy continued to pour in Monday for the family of a local man who was one of four Marines killed late Friday while on a training mission in the Arctic Circle.

Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, was a 2012 graduate of Homestead High School and a 2016 graduate of Purdue University's Polytechnic Institute, where he majored in aviation. Tomkiewicz was married in 2018 to the former Lauren Mantica.

“Matthew provided the most selfless, patient and calming presence. He was his wife's best friend, protector and peace,” the Tomkiewicz family said Monday in a statement provided to The Journal Gazette. “He lit up every room with smiles and laughter – bringing humor with his quick wit.”

“He was humble, dedicated and proud to serve his country,” the family continued. “He was a husband, son, a brother, a dog-dad but also the best friend to so many. The void we hold in our hearts will be glued back together with the shared memories of friends and family as we begin to accept our new reality.”

The family also sent its “deepest condolences” to the other three Marines' families.

Also killed were Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing were stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

Their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise unrelated to Russia's war in Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced. The MV-22B Osprey is capable of vertical takeoffs and landings.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said their bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement Monday.

“Cindy and I express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of U.S. Marine Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz. Matthew's service and bravery to our country will never be forgotten,” he said. “Please keep his loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.”

The Allen County Board of Commissioners on Monday commented on the Marine's death.

“Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz represented the best values of our Armed Forces and of Allen County – dedication, fearlessness, and excellence,” the statement read. “His tragic passing reminds us of the tremendous sacrifices our soldiers and our military families make in the name of service so that our nation may continue to be a beacon around the world. May we all honor his service by endeavoring through our lives to represent the values for which he gave his life. Our thoughts are with Capt. Tomkiewicz's family and friends.”

Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, also released a statement saying, in part, that his office is in contact with the Marine Corps regarding its investigation.

“Capt. Tomkiewicz devoted seven years of his life to protecting our country, earning the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, before he paid the ultimate sacrifice last Friday,” Banks said. “Northeast Indiana will always remember his patriotism and his willingness to put his life on the line for others. He represents the best of our state and our nation.”

The statement concluded: “Please join me in praying for the Tomkiewicz family, and please respect the family's privacy during this incredibly trying time.”

The Marines, assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response.

Initial reports by The Associated Press said the Cold Response drill includes around 30,000 troops, 220 aircraft and 50 vessels from 27 countries. Non-NATO members Finland and Sweden are also participating. The exercises began March 14 and end April 1.

A Norwegian rescue helicopter spotted the crash site late Friday, and local Red Cross crews were assigned to assist police on the ground, Norwegian media said.

Norwegian newspaper VG said Red Cross members drove close to the crash site with scooters and marked the trail with GPS for police in what they described as extremely difficult weather conditions early Saturday.

“It was a special night, it was a real storm. There were five of us driving towards the scene of the accident. There was one meter of visibility, snow and storm in the mountains,” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG. “I guess it was a wind gust of 30 to 40 meters per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright.”

Kristensen added that the rescue operation was hampered by the risk of landslides in the mountains and the remoteness of the crash site.

“The weather is very bad in the area to complete work at the scene, but police will take it up again as soon as the weather conditions allow it,” operations manager Ivar Bo Nilsson from the Norland police district told reporters.

The first Cold Response exercise was held in 2006, and the drills are conducted every two years. They take place in southeastern, central and northern Norway.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.