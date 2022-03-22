Electric Works' market adds merchants

Union Street Market on Monday announced three new merchants and revealed the large number of female-owned and minority businesses at the year-round, indoor food market that will be part of Electric Works.

“In creating Union Street Market, we set out to reflect the growing diversity of Fort Wayne and provide opportunities for independent business owners,” Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market's director of planning and development, said in a statement. “With today's announcement, we are proud to share that 60% of Market businesses are women-owned, a quarter are minority-owned, and every single one is a local, independent entrepreneur.”

Electric Works is a mixed-use district developed as a public-private partnership between RTM Ventures and the city of Fort Wayne. The first phase is estimated to cost $286 million.

Monday's announcement brings the number of Union Street Market merchants to 15.

The three additional businesses announced are:

• Pikoso Burrito Co., a new concept from veteran food entrepreneurs Flora and Samuel Barron, owners of Flora and Lily's Mexican Kitchen food truck and Kanela Blended Drinks on the Landing.

“Over the years, we've learned that Fort Wayne residents love both authenticity and creativity, so Pikoso Burrito will feature Mexican ingredients with different twists to make delicious combinations,” Flora Barron said in a statement. Creative burrito flavors will include Asian and California-style, Surf and Turf, TexMex, and Mediterranean. Pikoso will also offer Mexican sodas with optional toppers.

• Johnny OX NEO Neapolitan Pizzeria will debut at the Market under the ownership of veteran chef Johnny Bojinoff.

After serving in the U.S. Navy, Bojinoff attended Le Cordon Bleu culinary school and worked in West Coast restaurants that innovated with old-world and modern pizza techniques. Upon returning to Fort Wayne, he became executive chef at Old Crown restaurant and was a leading force in establishing the city's farm-to-fork movement with seasonal, weekly changing menus.

“I'm excited to be part of Union Street Market because I will have access to great local ingredients to make incredible pizza toppings, as well as delicious appetizers, salads, vinaigrettes and dressings,” Bojinoff said. “At NEO, customers can buy whole pies or pizza by the slice, including all-vegan pizzas.”

• Honey Plant is opening a second Fort Wayne location at Union Street Market and will offer a wide range of houseplants and cut local flowers when in season.

“We started as a pop-up in 2018, moved into our Wells Street store at the end of 2019, and expanded to double the size of our space,” said owner Cassandra Braman. “At the Market, we will feature cactus and succulent arrangements, popular houseplants, and have a seasonal floral bar with flowers from local and other U.S.-based growers.”

Union Street Market is on schedule to open in October. Additional merchant announcements are expected soon but there are still a few spaces available.

The first phase of Electric Works, a redevelopment of the former General Electric campus, includes more than 700,000 square feet of space that will include office, education, health care, retail, and entertainment.