Expect Ukraine refugees, resettler tells Rotarians

Not now, but likely soon.

That's how Nyein Chan, resettlement supervisor with the Fort Wayne office of Catholic Charities, answers people who ask him if refugees from Ukraine are coming to Indiana.

Chan, a refugee himself from Myanmar, formerly Burma, told about 50 members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club on Monday that little is known about how and when people from the Russian-invaded nation will be able to start new U.S. lives.

The displaced might come through Poland, just west of Ukraine, where many have fled to escape bombs and missiles in Kyiv and other cities. Refugees might emigrate from Germany or Hungary or some other nearby nation.

Ukrainian refugees might be resettled through one of the three agencies in Indiana, including the local office of Catholic Charities, who have experience in the field, Chan said during the Rotary's weekly lunchtime meeting.

“Probably” some Ukrainians will arrive in Fort Wayne, if the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is involved in resettlement plans, as is typical, Chan said.

“We don't really know exactly when will be resettlement for Ukraine,” Chan said. “We're waiting to hear” from the other agencies working with refugees, he said.

Catholic Charities is actively working with Afghan refugees displaced last year when the U.S. military exited that country and its government was taken over by the Taliban. The new regime put the lives of those who assisted Americans at risk.

The local Catholic Charities has resettled 115 Afghans, Chan said. It has helped them meet requirements for the first 90 days in the United States and continues to assist with employment and societal integration matters for up to five years, he said.

What has been difficult recently is finding affordable housing for the Afghans – a trend in many areas of the nation, Chan said.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend recently located a 33-unit building on the north side of Fort Wayne for temporary housing, Chan said, adding he could not disclose the address.

Chan said he also has helped resettle refugees from the former Burma, including Rohingya Muslims, and Bosnia.

He spoke briefly about how he was held in prisons in four different places, including for a year in a Thai prison, before being able to come to the United States.

The prisons “are horrible, horrible, horrible, horrible places,” he said. “It's not easy to be a refugee.”

