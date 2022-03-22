Fort Wayne City Council to consider Red River transition agreement

Fort Wayne City Council members next week will scrutinize and discuss a proposed agreement with Red River Waste Solutions as the city prepares to transition to a new trash and recycling hauler.

If the agreement is approved without changes, the city will be able to fine Red River for trash and recycling that is picked up by the city or another service provider from Feb. 1 until June 30. However, the first $50,000 in fines each month of the transition period, which includes March through June, will be waived by the city.

Red River took over as the city’s solid waste service provider at the start of 2018, and residents have reported thousands of missed collections and service issues in the last few years. The Texas-based company still has a few years on its contract, but the city has said Red River cannot afford to provide trash services for the amount it bid for in 2017.

Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October.

Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, told the members last month that the city planned to pay Red River an additional $1.9 million to serve Fort Wayne through June 30. Jay Jaffe, Haffner’s colleague, said the bankruptcy court will only accept a transition agreement that pays Red River an “economical" amount for services.

The city has accepted bids from three potential trash haulers, but the contract can’t be awarded until the transition agreement is approved through bankruptcy court.

City Council typically does not meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month, but it will hold a special session to solely discuss the transition agreement.

“It’s not set in stone how that’s all going to play out,” said City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th. “We’re going to take our time and really go through this. Prepare yourselves for lots of discussion about trash.”

