Holcomb signs no-permit gun law

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday signed a controversial bill allowing eligible Hoosiers to carry handguns without a permit while also vetoing a bill that would have banned transgender girls from playing girls sports in Indiana.

Holcomb went against Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was passionately critical of the permitless carry bill – even telling Senate Republicans that if they supported the measure, they didn't support law enforcement.

But the governor said 23 states have similar laws and he supports the important constitutional right.

“It's important to note that if a person is prohibited, under federal or state laws, from possessing a firearm before this law goes into effect, that person will still be prohibited. And if a prohibited person has a firearm, he or she can be prosecuted,” Holcomb said. “Firearm permits will remain available, without fee to anyone who wants or needs one, such as Hoosiers desiring to carry a firearm to, through or in another state that has reciprocity with Indiana.”

Some who are prohibited from carrying a handgun include those with felony convictions, mental health commitments or dishonorable discharges. The Indiana State Police rejects thousands of Hoosiers each year who apply due to being a prohibited person.

Carter also released a statement saying he “will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as finding the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”

He and many police organizations opposed House Bill 1296 because the current system provides an easy way for officers to check the legality of a person carrying. Some noted now the state simply has an honor system.

Even Holcomb seemed to acknowledge that, saying the law “entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our state.”

The bill was authored by Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who argued Hoosiers shouldn't have to ask permission to exercise a constitutional right.

“The government should not mandate that law-abiding citizens get permission before exercising their fundamental, constitutional right to self defense,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director of the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action. “We thank Gov. Holcomb, bill author Rep. Ben Smaltz, legislative leaders, and every lawmaker who supported this landmark legislation.”

Also on Monday, Holcomb vetoed the transgender sports bill. It would have impacted K-12 schools but not college or pro sports.

Lawmakers can easily override his veto with a majority vote – the same as needed to pass the bill in the first place.

He listed several problems with the bill – first that the grievance procedure is undefined and could result in student-athletes being treated differently depending on what school they go to.

He also noted that lawsuits have been filed in several states that have passed similar legislation. In the two cases with initial rulings, the courts have blocked the laws on equal protection grounds.

Holcomb then addressed the issue of competitive fairness that supporters used to push the bill.

He said the presumption behind the bill is there is a problem in Indiana that requires government intervention.

“It implies that the goals of consistency and fairness in competitive female sports are not currently being met,” Holcomb said. “After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even though I support the overall goal.”

He also lauded the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy in place to handle the issue. Not a single case of a male seeking to participate on a female team has completed the process established by the IHSAA's decade-old policy, he said.

“Amidst the flurry of enthusiasm to protect the integrity and fairness of women's sports in our state – a worthy cause for sure – this bill leaves too many unanswered questions,” Holcomb said.

Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said it was encouraging to see Holcomb go against the Republican Party's culture wars.

“However, this unnecessary debate has set a tone with kids that being transgender means something is wrong with them. It must be said that nothing is wrong and being transgender is exactly how God created you and is exactly who you are born to be,” he said.

