Illinois Road dealership approved

Developers can move forward with plans for a new Toyota dealership and access roads north of Menards on Illinois Road after receiving approval from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The commission approved Tuesday three requests unanimously for the development proposed by Rohrman Family Realty LP, Menard Inc. and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. Members Tom Freistroffer and Paul Sauerteig were absent.

The primary development plan and vacation of Lots 36 to 45 of Poplar Ridge residential development were finalized with the commission's approval. Fort Wayne City Council will soon consider rezoning the area from single-family residential to general commercial and vacating part of Rewill Drive with a do-pass recommendation from the plan commission.

The plan includes a new east-west road that will connect Grand National Drive with what will be called Getz Road Extended, which is currently a private entrance drive. Developers plan to build a new 16,178-square-foot Toyota of Fort Wayne dealership with a showroom, offices and service check-in bays.

The developers submitted a written commitment that they worked on with Poplar Ridge neighbors prohibiting some commercial uses and limiting truck parking on the road. As a condition of approval, the developers have agreed to build a fence as a buffer between the new service road and the neighborhood.

The plan commission also unanimously approved the primary development plan and rezoning petition for Neighborhood Health Clinics Inc. The developers plan to build onto the former Ward Education Center at 3501 Warsaw St., which is expected to be a new Neighborhood Health Clinic location.

Henry Najdeski, Fort Wayne attorney representing the clinic, has said the development will include a medical clinic, dental clinic, behavioral health services, WIC program office and health insurance enrollment counseling and other support services.

Last year, Neighborhood Health Clinic acquired the building through a no-cost estate transfer from Fort Wayne Community Schools. The school district had previously planned to demolish the building that required about $7.5 million in repairs to use for educational purposes.

Patrick Zaharako, commission member and city engineer, said the developers have agreed to remove parking from the west side of Monroe Street and are looking into the south side of its planned parking after hearing neighbors' concerns.

Fort Wayne City Council will soon consider rezoning the 1.86-acre plot from two-family residential to allow a professional office and personal services, which will come with a “do pass” recommendation.

The plan commission's next public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. April 11, and the business meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. April 18.

dfilchak@jg.net