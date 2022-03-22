Lutheran breaks ground on ER facility

Lutheran Health Network broke ground this morning on a new style of health care building – an emergency room plus offices for primary-care doctors.

The location at 6515 Stellhorn Road brings care closer to residents when they need it, said Twila Lee, chief executive officer of Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

The reason for the facility is not that the Lutheran emergency room at Van Buren and Main streets is overly busy, she said.

"It has less to do with downtown as it has in this area here," she said. The need for an emergency room in northeast Fort Wayne "was on the radar before Lutheran Downtown."

The two-story, 25,000-square-foot building will have the emergency room on the first floor and doctors' offices for up to six physicians on the second floor.

Emergency room facilities will include nine exam rooms, including a negative-airflow room to contain the spread of airborne infections such as COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

The emergency facility includes an onsite lab and diagnostic imaging as well as major treatment room and a decontamination room.

rsalter@jg.net