Council to discuss Red River settlement

Fort Wayne City Council members next week will scrutinize and discuss a proposed agreement with Red River Waste Solutions as the city prepares to transition to a new trash and recycling hauler.

If the agreement is approved without changes, the city will be able to fine Red River for trash and recycling that is picked up by the city or another service provider from Feb. 1 until June 30. However, the first $50,000 in fines each month of the transition period, which includes March through June, will be waived.

Red River took over as the city's solid waste service provider at the start of 2018, and residents have reported thousands of missed collections and service issues in the last few years. The Texas company still has a few years on its contract, but the city has said Red River cannot afford to provide trash services for the amount it bid for in 2017.

Red River filed for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October.

Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, told the members last month that the city planned to pay Red River an additional $1.9 million to serve Fort Wayne through June 30. Jay Jaffe, Haffner's colleague, said the bankruptcy court will only accept a transition agreement that pays Red River an “economical” amount for services.

The city has accepted bids from three potential trash haulers, but the contract can't be awarded until the transition agreement is approved through the bankruptcy court.

The City Council typically does not meet on the fifth Tuesday of the month, but it will hold a special session to discuss the transition agreement.

“It's not set in stone how that's all going to play out,” said City Council President Jason Arp, R-4th. “We're going to take our time and really go through this. Prepare yourselves for lots of discussion about trash.”

The agreement includes an additional $1.9 million, which will be paid in installments over the transition period. About $1.6 million will come from the settlement with Argonaut Insurance Co., the performance bond provider, on behalf of Red River for service violations in 2021. The city will then pay the remaining $300,000 to Red River.

If the agreement is approved, Red River will be required to hire Barry Pruitt as an independent contractor to oversee the operations in Fort Wayne until the transition period ends. Pruitt lives in Fort Wayne and “has extensive experience managing waste collection in Fort Wayne and other major markets,” the proposed agreement said.

An ordinance approving the transition agreement was introduced Tuesday at the City Council with a 7-1 vote with Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, abstaining. Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said he voted against the ordinance to make his opinion on the transition agreement clear.

“Make no mistake about it,” Jehl said after the meeting Tuesday. “The mayor's proposal is not a transition agreement. It is a termination agreement where the city is paying an unconscionable fee.”

The special meeting, which will not include public comment, is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and will be followed by a session during which officials will explain the city's plan for utilizing $50.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In other business, City Council members unanimously approved a resolution to opt back in to the settlement for a lawsuit against some opioid manufacturers and distributors. The Allen County commissioners made a similar move to opt the county back in Friday.

Many cities and counties opted out last year because of legislation that would only leave each municipality with about 15% of its portion of the settlement. Carol Helton, city attorney, said Fort Wayne will now see about 50% of its portion, which is about $7 million, with the remainder being returned to the state.

The legislation also now allows municipalities to join other lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, which was prohibited in the initial bill.

